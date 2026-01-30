When it's cold out, we all look for things to give us warmth, a fuzzy blanket, warm fireplace, comfort foods. Beverages can do that too. Here are 5 red wines to warm you up and compliment some of your favorite winter foods.

I recently tried all of these wines and enjoyed each one for different reasons. They cover the globe, the country, a range of styles and prices. I think there is something for everyone.

Wine goes best with food, conversation too. I'm revealing what food I tried them with and if it was a good match. In addition, I have few other suggestions for pairings that I think would work. We all have different preferences when it comes to food and wine. I know I'm more willing to try something new if someone gives me ideas. Here are a few of mine.

Wines To Warm You Up

Tenuta Sant’Antonia Nanfre Valpolicella

Photo: Gina Birch Tenuta Sant'Antonio Nanfre Valpolicello

This is the lightest of the big wines found here but it has a good feel. I felt like it even danced a bit on my palate. The light bodied Italian wine is also a little lower in alcohol than many, if you are doing damp January. The fruits are more of the red variety and fresh. I had it with vegetable and seafood pasta in a simple garlic and olive oil sauce. It was perfect. $15

Amulet Estate "AE" Cabernet Sauvignon

Photo: Gina Birch Amulet Estate Cabernet

This is a gorgeous, classic Yountville Cabernet Sauvignon. The nose is an enticing bouquet of cherry, plum, herbs and a little earth. It is full but silky with layers of dark fruit, herbs and chocolate. This is a wine that will age nicely but is also ready to drink. It gets even better the longer it's open. I had it with raosted duck but would like it with beef too. $85

Long Shadows Chester-Kidder

Photo: Gina Birch Chester Kidder red blend from Long Shadows Vintners Collection

Sexy and silky, this red blend comes from Washington state and it is a mouthful. It is mostly cabernet sauvignon and syrah. The wine smells like cocoa, blackberry and spice. It tastes like a mix of dark berries, backing spice and cocoa. I had this at a wine dinner with raspberry panna cotta and it was delightful. When it comes to savory food, I would serve with braised meats. $70

More Wines To Warm You Up

LeVigne Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

Gina Birch Levigne Winery Cabernet, Paso Robles 2021

From Paso Robles, this cab is dark and juicy. Tasting notes said it was reminiscent of blackberry pie and I would agree. The structure and tannins were just enough to keep me going back for more. Round and smooth, I could see drinking solo but I had it with a pepperoni and mushroom pizza. So good. $28

Condado de Haza Ribera Del Duero

Condado de Haza