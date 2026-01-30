ContestsEvents
5 Red Wines To Warm You Up

Gina Birch
Fireplace in background with a woman's feet wearing white fuzzy slippers, hand holding a glass of red wine for wines to warm you up
Photo: Gina Birch

When it's cold out, we all look for things to give us warmth, a fuzzy blanket, warm fireplace, comfort foods. Beverages can do that too. Here are 5 red wines to warm you up and compliment some of your favorite winter foods.

I recently tried all of these wines and enjoyed each one for different reasons. They cover the globe, the country, a range of styles and prices. I think there is something for everyone.

Wine goes best with food, conversation too. I'm revealing what food I tried them with and if it was a good match. In addition, I have few other suggestions for pairings that I think would work. We all have different preferences when it comes to food and wine. I know I'm more willing to try something new if someone gives me ideas. Here are a few of mine.

Wines To Warm You Up

Tenuta Sant’Antonia Nanfre Valpolicella

Bottle and glass of Tenuta Sant'Antonio Nanfre for wines to warm you upPhoto: Gina Birch

Tenuta Sant'Antonio Nanfre Valpolicello

This is the lightest of the big wines found here but it has a good feel. I felt like it even danced a bit on my palate. The light bodied Italian wine is also a little lower in alcohol than many, if you are doing damp January. The fruits are more of the red variety and fresh. I had it with vegetable and seafood pasta in a simple garlic and olive oil sauce. It was perfect. $15

Amulet Estate "AE" Cabernet Sauvignon

bottle of Amulet Estate Cabernet on a dinner tablePhoto: Gina Birch

Amulet Estate Cabernet

This is a gorgeous, classic Yountville Cabernet Sauvignon. The nose is an enticing bouquet of cherry, plum, herbs and a little earth. It is full but silky with layers of dark fruit, herbs and chocolate. This is a wine that will age nicely but is also ready to drink. It gets even better the longer it's open. I had it with raosted duck but would like it with beef too. $85

Long Shadows Chester-Kidder

three bottles of Chester Kidder wine on a tablePhoto: Gina Birch

Chester Kidder red blend from Long Shadows Vintners Collection

Sexy and silky, this red blend comes from Washington state and it is a mouthful. It is mostly cabernet sauvignon and syrah. The wine smells like cocoa, blackberry and spice. It tastes like a mix of dark berries, backing spice and cocoa. I had this at a wine dinner with raspberry panna cotta and it was delightful. When it comes to savory food, I would serve with braised meats. $70

More Wines To Warm You Up

LeVigne Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

Bottle of LeVigne and a glass of red wineGina Birch

Levigne Winery Cabernet, Paso Robles 2021

From Paso Robles, this cab is dark and juicy. Tasting notes said it was reminiscent of blackberry pie and I would agree. The structure and tannins were just enough to keep me going back for more. Round and smooth, I could see drinking solo but I had it with a pepperoni and mushroom pizza. So good. $28

Condado de Haza Ribera Del Duero

Bottle shot of Condado de Haza CrianzaCondado de Haza

This is a 100% Tempranillo from Spain that hits the spot. The color is gorgeous and, in the glass, it smells like dark fruit, espresso and violets. This one also has layers of dark berries and fruit, along with spice. It has some complexity, some elegance and nice acidity to go with a range of comfort foods. I had it with an Omaha Steak and potatoes. Good to go. $25

