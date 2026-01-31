ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Win: John Mellencamp in Tampa

John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits Rock ’n’ roll legend John Mellencamp is bringing his iconic, heartland sound to MIDFL Amp in Tampa on August 3, 2026. With a career packed full…

Diana Beasley

John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits

Rock ’n’ roll legend John Mellencamp is bringing his iconic, heartland sound to MIDFL Amp in Tampa on August 3, 2026. With a career packed full of timeless hits like “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” and “Pink Houses,” Mellencamp delivers a powerful live show that blends raw rock energy with storytelling straight from the American soul. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of music’s most enduring voices under the Florida sky for a night of unforgettable songs and no-frills rock ’n’ roll.

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 2/2/26 -2/6/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $83
  • Who is providing the prize:  LiveNation
John Mellencamp
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Big Game Bites Giveaway
ContestsBig Game Bites GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Sunny 106.3 and Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee Present KC and the Sunshine Band
ContestsSunny 106.3 and Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee Present KC and the Sunshine BandDiana Beasley
Announcing Our 12 Outstanding Women Of Southwest Florida
Sunny 106.3Announcing Our 12 Outstanding Women Of Southwest FloridaDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub