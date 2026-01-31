Listen to Win: John Mellencamp in Tampa
John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits Rock ’n’ roll legend John Mellencamp is bringing his iconic, heartland sound to MIDFL Amp in Tampa on August 3, 2026. With a career packed full…
Rock ’n’ roll legend John Mellencamp is bringing his iconic, heartland sound to MIDFL Amp in Tampa on August 3, 2026. With a career packed full of timeless hits like “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” and “Pink Houses,” Mellencamp delivers a powerful live show that blends raw rock energy with storytelling straight from the American soul. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of music’s most enduring voices under the Florida sky for a night of unforgettable songs and no-frills rock ’n’ roll.
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 2/2/26 -2/6/26
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $83
- Who is providing the prize: LiveNation