Listen to Win: John Mellencamp in Tampa

Rock ’n’ roll legend John Mellencamp is bringing his iconic, heartland sound to MIDFL Amp in Tampa on August 3, 2026. With a career packed full of timeless hits like “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” and “Pink Houses,” Mellencamp delivers a powerful live show that blends raw rock energy with storytelling straight from the American soul. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of music’s most enduring voices under the Florida sky for a night of unforgettable songs and no-frills rock ’n’ roll.