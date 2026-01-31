This Day in Top 40 History: January 31

On Jan. 31, 1959, 17-year-old Bob Dylan witnessed Buddy Holly perform at the Duluth Armory in Minnesota, just a few days before the “It's So Easy” hitmaker's untimely death. This moment, as Dylan would confess during the 1998 GRAMMY Awards, made a lasting impression on him and inspired his successful music career. Other events from Jan. 31, including album releases and concerts, have significantly impacted Top 40 history. Read on to learn about them and understand why this date is important.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Jan. 31 has marked the release of a few chart-toppers, such as:

Lil Wayne released Funeral, his 13th studio album. It included his collaborations with artists such as Big Sean, Adam Levine, and 2 Chainz. The set entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1, becoming his fifth non-consecutive chart-topping record in the U.S. What's more, the album's “I Do It” reached No. 33 on Billboard's Hot 100. 2025: The Weeknd issued his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, featuring guest contributions from Lana Del Rey and Playboi Carti. The project debuted atop the Billboard 200 and delivered a couple of Top 20 hits. These were “Timeless” and “Cry For Me,” which stalled at No. 3 and No. 12 on the Hot 100, respectively.

Cultural Milestones

These moments from Jan. 31 reflect music culture:

Paul McCartney, with the help of Linda, his late wife, penned "Give Ireland Back to the Irish" following the Bloody Sunday massacre on January 30. It would become Wings' debut single. Upon release, it was banned in the U.K. and largely ignored in the U.S., but it still charted in the Top 40 in both regions. 1998: Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Little Steven, and other artists performed at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. The “Hungry Heart” singer had organized the concert to benefit the loved ones of Sergeant Patrick King, the police officer who was killed in November 1997.

Industry Changes and Challenges

While some artists were taken into custody on January 31, others sent off their friends and died on this day.

Ella Fitzgerald, Sammy Davis Jr., Aretha Franklin, and thousands of mourners attended Mahalia Jackson's funeral service in Chicago. Jackson had died of heart disease on Jan. 27 at 60. During the event, Franklin performed "Precious Lord, Take My Hand."

Ella Fitzgerald, Sammy Davis Jr., Aretha Franklin, and thousands of mourners attended Mahalia Jackson's funeral service in Chicago. Jackson had died of heart disease on Jan. 27 at 60. During the event, Franklin performed “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.” 2019: Harold Bradley, the most recorded guitarist in history, passed away at 93. His career spanned over six decades, a period that saw him collaborate with talents like Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson. Bradley and his brother, Owen, also founded Bradley's Film and Recording Studios, which helped shape the Nashville sound and hosted sessions for numerous Top 40 artists.