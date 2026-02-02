Breakaway Music Festival Returns to Columbus in May With Kygo, Rezz, and GRiZ Headlining

Breakaway Music Festival returns to Columbus May 29-30. Kygo, Disco Lines, Rezz, and GRiZ will headline at Historic Crew Stadium. The two-day event marks the festival's comeback to the city where it started 13 years ago.

The lineup packs 20 acts from across the country and four Ohio artists. D.O.D, Daniel Allen, Dennett, Devault, Fallon, Gravagerz, GUDFELLA, HAYLA, jigitz, JSTJR, Lilly Palmer, me n ü, Mersiv, Mojave Grey, Vandelux, and YDG will take the stage.

Ohio talent includes 2ŁØT, Stoney, Tano, and VryBad.

"Columbus is where Breakaway began 13 years ago, and it's still at the core of who we are," said Zach Ruben, co-founder of Breakaway, according to Ticket News.

This Ohio stop is the fifth date on the festival's 2026 tour across the country, which will sprawl to a record 14 cities. Houston and Salt Lake City join the tour this year. One location hasn't been announced yet.

CELSIUS sponsors the event for the third year running. The brand will have interactive fan activities and free product samples all weekend.

Jimmy John's presents the Silent Disco. BeatBox, Fumi x Cloud Nurdz, Hiyo, and NOYZ will have on-site activities too.