5 Super Sips For Your Big Game Party

Superbowl LX is just days away and the excitement is building. People all over the United States are gathering in various places to watch together. Food and drink are big…

Gina Birch
Woman in a bar with her hands in the air cheering. bar is full of drinks with sips for your big game party
getty images

Superbowl LX is just days away and the excitement is building. People all over the United States are gathering in various places to watch together. Food and drink are big parts of those gatherings. If you are hosting, here are 5 super sips for your big game party.

Most of these are super easy and if nothing else, are meant to spark some creativity and give you flexibility on game day. There is even a mocktail for those who are carrying over Dry January.

The recipe videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday.

Most have recipes in the captions and some have great tips if you turn up the volume. They are all office and kid friendly too.

Sips For Your Big Game Party

Perfect Garnish

Not everyone is into clever cocktails. If you are a purist, you can still have fun on game day. Just take a look at this garnish. Turn an ordinary lemon or lime into a festive and functional drink accessory. It's even good for non-alcoholic sippers.

Loading TikTok...

Versatile Mocktail

Speaking of non-alcoholic, here is a refreshing mocktail. What I like about this one is you can mix a couple up, keep them virgin or add your favorite spirit. Everyone has the same drink. No one will know the difference in your choice to imbibe or abstain.

Loading TikTok...

Team Color Jell-O Shots

First, I know these are not the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl. However, this still gives you the idea of how to make multi-colored Jell-O shots to support your team. It's easy, just a little time consuming to let the gelatin set in between colors.

Loading TikTok...

More Sips For Your Big Game Party

Dr. Pepper Football Jell-O Shots

These Jell-O shots have a nostalgic flavor. And even better, they look cute. You can substitute other liquor if you feel like it, however, the Dr. Pepper component is key for color.

Loading TikTok...

Bloody Mary Bar

Bloody Mary's have a tendency to take on a life of their own. They are drinks and snacks rolled into one with so many creative garnishes. A Bloody Mary takes a little time to set up. However, once it's done, you can forget about. Your guests are on their own to build their perfect drink.

Loading TikTok...

Finally, if you are still looking for some creative and tasty appetizers to match these drinks for game day, check out the ones here.

Cocktail RecipesSuper Bowl PartyTIkTok Videos
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
