Halle Berry Reclaims Her Narrative, Gives Interview After 10 Years

Halle Berry avoided talking to reporters for ten years. She grew weary of stories that zeroed in on her marriages and past romances. The actress revealed this during a talk with The Cut that came out Monday.

"I pretty much stopped doing interviews for a decade because I got tired of the same old story," Berry said, according to The Cut. "It was always: 'Poor Halle — Unlucky in Love Again.'"

The 59-year-old has walked down the aisle three times. She married baseball player David Justice during the 1990s, and they stayed together four years. Then she wed singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2003. Later, she married French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013, but they split two years later.

Berry has two children. She shares daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. She also has a son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, 12, with Martinez. Since 2020, she's been dating musician Van Hunt.

"After my third divorce, people started to say, 'What's wrong with her? She's crazy. She can't keep a man,'" Berry said. "And I would always argue, 'Who says I want to keep a man if he's not the right man?'"

When asked to create her own headline, the Academy Award winner came up with three choices. "Hmm. 'Halle Berry Is Not a Damsel in Distress,'" she answered. "'Halle Berry Is Not a Victim of Failed Relationships.' 'Halle Berry Never Said It's Anyone Else's Fault.'"

She grabbed the Best Actress award at the Academy Awards, becoming the first African American woman to win that prize. She also snagged a Razzie Award in 2005 for Catwoman.

"I've always known that Oscar didn't make me the best, just like that Razzie doesn't make me the worst," she said.

Berry called her current romance with Van Hunt "the best relationship I have ever had," according to People. The pair met during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They talked on the phone for four months before seeing each other face-to-face.

The actress also discussed Respin, her menopause support platform. "I'm almost 60. Fighting for women's health feels like a formidable cause for my second act," she said.