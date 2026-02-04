ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

& Juliet Opens In Fort Myers And It’s Brilliant

Curtains are up on a new Broadway show in Southwest Florida and here is why you need to grab tickets. The show & Juliet opens in Fort Myers at Barbara…

Gina Birch
View of a stage with curtain up ready for actors as & Juliet Opens In Fort Myers
Photo: Gina Birch

Curtains are up on a new Broadway show in Southwest Florida and here is why you need to grab tickets. The show & Juliet opens in Fort Myers at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall and it is brilliant.

The show is a so-called jukebox musical, meaning the music is not from an original score. It is pop music. Songs you know and love are used to tell the story. However, many of the songs are interpreted and arranged differently.

In the musical & Juliet, songs you might know include "Oops...I Did It Again" by Britney Spears, "It's My Life" by Bon Jovi, Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" and lots of boy band songs. The music is familiar and fun.

The hand of a woman holding a playbill for &amp; Juliet, her high heeled show and the stage in the backgroundPhoto: Gina Birch

&amp; Juliet is running at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers

& Juliet Opens In Fort Myers

Next, the plot. Everyone knows the tragic tale of William Shakespear's Romeo and Juliet. It's the tale of star-crossed lovers from feuding families. Short and sweet, Juliet takes a sleeping potion. Thinking she is dead and not wanting to live without her, Romeo swallows poison and dies. Juliet wakes up to find her love dead and plunges his dagger into her heart to join him.

In this play, Shakespear's wife, Anne Hathaway, suggests a different ending. What would happen if Juliet did not take her own life but instead lived and forged a new destiny. What if she found life after Romeo?

The tale takes many twists and turns, some edgy, as Shakespear and Hathaway debate and create a possible new story line.

There are love triangles, heartaches, and lots of laughs. In the end, love prevails and the audience joins the cast in a dance party. The actors were outstanding, the music fun, the story engaging and it was a fantastic way to escape from reality for 2 1/2 hours.

&amp; Juliet swag including a show poster, playbill, magnet, and coffee cupPhoto: Gina Birch

Some great swag was given to media reps who attended the opening of &amp; Juliet at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers

I attended opening night as part of the media and got some cool swag to take home. The show runs through February 8th and I can't recommend it enough. But tickets today. You wont be sorry.

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallBroadway
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
McDonald’s Debuts McNugget Caviar Kits Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Human InterestMcDonald’s Debuts McNugget Caviar Kits Ahead of Valentine’s DayRandi Moultrie
Justin Bieber looks on during the seventh inning of game three of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Human InterestAirline Roasts Justin Bieber’s Hairline After GrammysKayla Morgan
Quarterback Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 4Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub