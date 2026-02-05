ContestsEvents
Meet Sunny’s February Pet Of The Month

Gina Birch
Close of up a black dog sitting on the floor with a gril kneeling behind as the February Pet Of The Month
Photo: Gina Birch

Warning. You might just fall in love before Valentines Day. It's time to meet the new Sunny 106.3 February Pet Of The Month. His name is Bishiop and he is currently at the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers. We need your help in finding a forever home.

Bishop was brought in by Kristin Sampson, Director of Operations Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS). He promptly won hearts throughout the building with his snuggly nature and free flowing kisses. Just look at him!

The February Pet Of The Month with his head on the lap of a lady while she pets himPhoto: Gina Birch

February Pet Of The Month

The dog is believed to be a Shih Tzu mix and weighs about 17 pounds. He is five years old, and out of the puppy stages of chewing. Bishop is crate trained and house trained too.

In addition, he does well with other dogs and as Kristin said, "He respects cats."

Bishop is so cuddly and has this gorgeous black, silky coat. He warms up quickly to strangers and can't get enough belly rubs and scratches behind the ears. He is a calm dog, a good family dog.

The GCHS just completed heartworm and other medical treatments, so Bishop is ready for adoption now. Here is a video of his arrival so you can get a better look.

Please help us find Bishop a forever home. Share this post with friends, family and co-workers.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
