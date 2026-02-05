Meet Sunny’s February Pet Of The Month

Warning. You might just fall in love before Valentines Day. It's time to meet the new Sunny 106.3 February Pet Of The Month. His name is Bishiop and he is currently at the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers. We need your help in finding a forever home.

Bishop was brought in by Kristin Sampson, Director of Operations Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS). He promptly won hearts throughout the building with his snuggly nature and free flowing kisses. Just look at him!

Photo: Gina Birch

February Pet Of The Month

The dog is believed to be a Shih Tzu mix and weighs about 17 pounds. He is five years old, and out of the puppy stages of chewing. Bishop is crate trained and house trained too.

In addition, he does well with other dogs and as Kristin said, "He respects cats."

Bishop is so cuddly and has this gorgeous black, silky coat. He warms up quickly to strangers and can't get enough belly rubs and scratches behind the ears. He is a calm dog, a good family dog.

The GCHS just completed heartworm and other medical treatments, so Bishop is ready for adoption now. Here is a video of his arrival so you can get a better look.