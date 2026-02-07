Listen to Win: Busch Gardens Mardi Gras

Let the good times roll as Mardi Gras returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from January 24 through March 1!

Every Saturday and Sunday, guests can experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of the Big Easy with electrifying Mardi Gras-style entertainment, more than 25 Cajun-inspired dishes, and the park’s signature thrills.

From the high-energy Queen’s Mardi Gras Jamboree and bead-tossing fun at the Bead Balcony to the jazzy sounds of Brass Animals straight from Bourbon Street, the celebration brings New Orleans flair to Tampa Bay.

Guests can also indulge in bayou favorites like Crawfish Boudin Balls, Shrimp and Grits, handcrafted cocktails, and warm, iconic beignets—all perfectly paired with world-class roller coasters and family-friendly fun for a festive experience that’s big on flavor and even bigger on thrills.

