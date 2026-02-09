This Day in Top 40 History: February 9

On Feb. 9, 2018, Kendrick Lamar dropped Black Panther: The Album, the soundtrack for the MCU movie Black Panther. The set debuted atop the Billboard 200 and sold over 150,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. In addition, it spawned “Pray For Me” and “All The Stars,” which cracked the Top Five on Billboard's Hot 100 and were featured in the film. February 9 has witnessed more album releases and impactful cultural events. Scroll on to learn about them.