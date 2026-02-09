This Day in Top 40 History: February 9
On Feb. 9, 2018, Kendrick Lamar dropped Black Panther: The Album, the soundtrack for the MCU movie Black Panther. The set debuted atop the Billboard 200 and sold over 150,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. In addition, it spawned “Pray For Me” and “All The Stars,” which cracked the Top Five on Billboard's Hot 100 and were featured in the film. February 9 has witnessed more album releases and impactful cultural events. Scroll on to learn about them.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Feb. 9 has seen the launch of several albums that have charted within the Top 40 in various regions:
- 1970: The Doors issued their fifth studio album, Morrison Hotel, featuring “Roadhouse Blues” and “Peace Frog.” It stalled at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 12 on the U.K. Albums chart.
- 1993: Paul McCartney put out Off the Ground, his eighth solo studio LP, in the U.S. He had released the album in the U.K. about a week earlier. The record peaked at No. 5 and No. 17 in the U.K. and the U.S., respectively. It also cracked the Top 10 in Australia, Spain, and Japan.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Unforgettable performances from Feb. 9 include the following.
- 1964: The Beatles delivered a historic performance on the Ed Sullivan Show. Attracting an estimated 73 million viewers, this became one of the largest TV audiences of that time. It marked the beginning of Beatlemania in the U.S. Among the hits they played were their No. 1 singles, “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You.”
- 1972: Paul McCartney and Wings performed their first live concert at Nottingham University in England. This concert was announced, so it was held at the institution's Portland Building Ballroom during the lunch hour. The setlist featured some of the band's UK Top 20 hits, such as “My Love” and “Give Ireland Back To The Irish.”
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry has experienced a few changes and challenges on Feb. 9, including:
- 1997: Brian Connolly died of multiple health complications, including renal and liver failure, at 51. He rose to fame as the frontman of The Sweet, who placed 15 Top 40 hits on the UK Singles Chart. These successful singles included “Hell Raiser” and “Blockbuster,” which reached No. 1. However, as a solo artist, Connolly didn't score any chart-toppers.
- 2022: Ian McDonald died of cancer in New York City. The 75-year-old was best known as a founding member of King Crimson and Foreigner. With the latter, McDonald contributed to Top Five hits such as “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Feels Like the First Time.”
- 2022: Blackstone announced that Snoop Dogg had acquired the Death Row Records brand, including its name, logo, and trademarks, from MNRK Music Group. The “Drop It Like It's Hot” hitmaker had launched his first two, and arguably most successful studio albums, Doggystyle and Tha Doggfather. Both peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
From hosting legendary performances to memorable album releases, Feb. 9 is a date that has certainly transformed Top 40 history.