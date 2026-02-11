Bruno Mars Breaks Record with 12.8 Million Viewers in Roblox Concert

Bruno Mars delivered a virtual concert inside Roblox on Jan. 17 that drew 12,862,161 concurrent viewers, setting a new single-artist record for a music event held within a video game. The milestone established the largest music concert in a video game by a single artist, surpassing all previous solo virtual performances.

Guinness World Records certified this record for the most concurrent viewers of any live event at 12,862,161. They stated that this number exceeded Sweden's total population, indicating the live concert was viewed worldwide. An avatar of Mars was displayed at some point during the live concert.

The concert featured Mars performing his new track "I Just Might" alongside his 2012 hit "Locked Out Of Heaven." Fans engaged through avatars and gameplay that tied into both songs and the show in a Roblox experience. According to Roblox, approximately 10 million users registered to participate in this public performance. They estimate their event generated approximately 53 million views across social media platforms, resulting in a high level of participation in short-form and video content after the live event.

A limited-edition Brainrot character, Brunito Marsito, was released in connection with the concert within Steal a Brainrot, a base-defense and tycoon-style Roblox game featuring meme-inspired characters. The item received 5,428,644 downloads during the event period.

The previous record for a single artist set by a concert streamed through Fortnite was held by Travis Scott in 2020, with a peak concurrent viewership of 12.3 million. However, multi-artist events on Fortnite in 2024 had a combined total of approximately 14.3 million concurrent viewers and did not count toward an individual artist record.