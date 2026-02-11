ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bruno Mars Breaks Record with 12.8 Million Viewers in Roblox Concert

Bruno Mars delivered a virtual concert inside Roblox on Jan. 17 that drew 12,862,161 concurrent viewers, setting a new single-artist record for a music event held within a video game….

Jennifer Eggleston
Bruno Mars (C) performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Bruno Mars delivered a virtual concert inside Roblox on Jan. 17 that drew 12,862,161 concurrent viewers, setting a new single-artist record for a music event held within a video game. The milestone established the largest music concert in a video game by a single artist, surpassing all previous solo virtual performances.

Guinness World Records certified this record for the most concurrent viewers of any live event at 12,862,161. They stated that this number exceeded Sweden's total population, indicating the live concert was viewed worldwide. An avatar of Mars was displayed at some point during the live concert.

The concert featured Mars performing his new track "I Just Might" alongside his 2012 hit "Locked Out Of Heaven." Fans engaged through avatars and gameplay that tied into both songs and the show in a Roblox experience. According to Roblox, approximately 10 million users registered to participate in this public performance. They estimate their event generated approximately 53 million views across social media platforms, resulting in a high level of participation in short-form and video content after the live event.

A limited-edition Brainrot character, Brunito Marsito, was released in connection with the concert within Steal a Brainrot, a base-defense and tycoon-style Roblox game featuring meme-inspired characters. The item received 5,428,644 downloads during the event period.

The previous record for a single artist set by a concert streamed through Fortnite was held by Travis Scott in 2020, with a peak concurrent viewership of 12.3 million. However, multi-artist events on Fortnite in 2024 had a combined total of approximately 14.3 million concurrent viewers and did not count toward an individual artist record.

Looking ahead, additional live performances are planned with The Romantic Tour scheduled to begin Apr. 10 in Las Vegas. The tour launch aligns with the release of the album The Romantic, set for Feb. 27.

Bruno MarsRobloxTravis Scott
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, New Report Says Britney Spears Needs A New Conservatorship
MusicBritney Spears Sells Her Music Catalog to Primary WaveKayla Morgan
Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
MusicBad Bunny Releases Limited Super Bowl LX Jersey with Mitchell & NessJennifer Eggleston
2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS &amp; Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
MusicJack Harlow Announces ‘Monica’ as Birthday Album DropKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub