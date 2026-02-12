Diplo Calls BTS Collaboration on ‘ARIRANG’ Album Biggest Project of His Career

Music producer Diplo is building global anticipation for ARIRANG, his upcoming collaboration with BTS, calling the project a potential career centerpiece. On the red carpet, he teased that the album will surprise and excite listeners worldwide and could mark the biggest moment of his three-decade career.

“I've been working for three decades, and to link up with a group like that — and have them trust me creatively — it's unreal,” Diplo said. “Honestly, it's going to shock the world. Craziest album ever.”

ARIRANG is slated for worldwide release on March 20 and will feature 14 new songs. The rollout includes a March 21 tour launch, a documentary offering behind-the-scenes studio access, a Netflix live concert, and extensive global touring support. The album marks BTS's first full-group release in nearly four years following their completion of mandatory South Korean military service.

Diplo emphasized the scale of the collaboration, describing it as a defining professional milestone. “For sure, it's the biggest thing I've ever done,” he said. He also urged ARMY to prepare for a release that could redefine his body of work and stand as a major creative achievement.

In the studio, Diplo described BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, j-hope, Jung Kook, V, and Suga as hands-on, highly creative, disciplined, and versatile. He singled out Jung Kook for his vocal performance. “No autotune. Perfect voice,” he said.

“They're so professional, but also super funny and chill,” he added, joking that the group “smells really nice, too.”