Harry Styles Wears Ballet Flats at LAX as Men’s Gender-Fluid Footwear Gains Traction

This past weekend, Harry Styles was seen arriving at Los Angeles International Airport in Miu Miu Élan ballet flats, giving him a travel-ready look that blended modern luxury with the retro nostalgia of 90s fashion commonly seen at airports. The combination of denim, a small bag, and a casual baseball hat gives this outfit a very 90s feel, but is elevated by the addition of trendy shoes.

Styles' ensemble featured navy Dior jeans, a cinched Dior blazer, a Mulberry carryall, and a Pleasing-branded grey cap, creating a cohesive, understated appearance. He wore the flats with white tube socks, plus bootcut jeans for an off-duty, comfortable look. Styles also wore Dior jeans at the 2026 GRAMMYs, linking his travel wardrobe to a high-profile red-carpet look.

The Miu Miu Élan ballet flats are crafted from supple nappa leather and designed with a rounded toe and small bows. Originally created for women, Styles has influenced how men wear them and has now been made unisex, continuing the trend toward gender-neutral apparel and footwear.

Men's ballet flats are gaining traction as a footwear option today, more so than they were just a few years ago, when they were viewed as an avant-garde trend. Discussions of ballet flats for men began as early as 2023, indicating that the footwear market recognized this opportunity well before any shift in attitudes toward what men would wear.

Ballet flats are an easy slip-on option for airport security and take up less space in your carry-on than bulkier shoes that fold in half, making them a great option for frequent travelers.