Listen to Win: Phil Rosenthal at Barbara B. Mann PAH

Get ready for An Evening With Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil — a must-see live event at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 7:00 PM !

Join the award-winning creator and executive producer of Somebody Feed Phil and Everybody Loves Raymond — and New York Times Best-selling author — for an engaging, humorous, and heartfelt moderated conversation. Phil Rosenthal will share the funniest and truest stories from his remarkable career in television, his passion for food and travel, and insights into life with friends and family, followed by a lively audience Q&A. Don’t miss your chance to experience his wit and wisdom in person — tickets are on sale now with premium seating options available!