Listen to Win: Phil Rosenthal at Barbara B. Mann PAH

Get ready for An Evening With Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil — a must-see live event at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 7:00 PM!

Join the award-winning creator and executive producer of Somebody Feed Phil and Everybody Loves Raymond — and New York Times Best-selling author — for an engaging, humorous, and heartfelt moderated conversation. Phil Rosenthal will share the funniest and truest stories from his remarkable career in television, his passion for food and travel, and insights into life with friends and family, followed by a lively audience Q&A. Don’t miss your chance to experience his wit and wisdom in person — tickets are on sale now with premium seating options available!

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 2/16/26 -2/20/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $108.14
  • Who is providing the prize:  BBMANN PAH
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallFort Myers
Joe WinnerWriter
Joe Winner spends his days combing through memes and off beat stories to bring you the side of Florida not always seen.
