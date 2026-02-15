ContestsEvents
Listen to Win: The Righteous Brothers at Barbara B. Mann PAH

Get ready for an unforgettable night of timeless music as The Righteous Brothers bring The Lovin’ Feelin’ live to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers on…

The Righteous Brothers

Get ready for an unforgettable night of timeless music as The Righteous Brothers bring The Lovin’ Feelin’ live to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 8:00 PM!

🎶 Experience the iconic sound of #1 classics like You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’, Unchained Melody, Soul & Inspiration, and Bill Medley’s Grammy-winning The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing—performed by the legendary Bill Medley alongside acclaimed vocalist Bucky Heard, who together recreate the magic of one of rock and roll’s most beloved duos.

Whether you’re reliving cherished memories or discovering these hits for the first time, this powerful concert promises soulful vocals, rich harmonies, and an electrifying live show that fans of all ages will love. Get your tickets now!

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 2/16/26 -2/20/26
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $122.12
  • Who is providing the prize:  BBMANN PAH
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallFort Myers
