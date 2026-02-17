This Day in Top 40 History: February 17

Feb. 17 has had its share of hits and milestones. A military member earned a gold record for "The Ballad of the Green Berets," bands and stars appeared on television, and musician Herb Alpert opened his multimedia art show at a Palm Desert gallery.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 17 is associated with many songs and albums we still sing along to:

Cultural Milestones

The date has seen songs and events leave a lasting impression on culture worldwide:

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many notable songs, performances, and movies garnered special attention on Feb. 17:

1962: Gene Chandler's "Duke of Earl" hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song stayed in that position for three weeks.

Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan walked into Nashville's CBS Studios to record their rendition of "Girl from the North Country," which the latter featured on his Top Five album Nashville Skyline. Neither Cash nor Dylan released the duet as a single, though, so it didn't enter any charts. Still, their version of the song was the most well-received by fans.

Soulful singer James Taylor debuted on The Johnny Cash Show. He sang two of his biggest hits: "Fire and Rain" and "Carolina on My Mind."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes in the music industry often have lasting effects, with musicians enjoying a different type of artistic expression. Feb. 17 plays an important role:

1982: Thelonious Monk, a jazz pianist who influenced pop/fusion stars such as Steely Dan, died on this day. Music historians claim that Monk was one of the most inventive pianists across all genres and a genuine master of American music.

A 12-year-old Mötley Crüe supporter from Florida tried to recreate a stunt from the band's "Live Wire" music video but ended up setting himself on fire. This incident prompted the "Smokin' In The Boys Room" hitmakers to release a "don't try this at home" warning.

The Monkees had a television reunion show on the ABC network. All four band members appeared on the hour-long show and proved that fun pop music was still alive.

Afroman was taken into custody after physically assaulting a female fan during a show in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was later released on a $330 bond. Afterward, the "Because I Got High" hitmaker apologized, stating that he was under a lot of pressure because of the concert, and he was seeking help to manage his anxiety.