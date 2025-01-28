5 Top Dog Movies To Watch With Your Furry Friends

I love dog movies. As someone who owns four dogs, you better believe I know a thing or two about living the dog lover life. My house is a non-stop carnival of wagging tails, chewed-up tennis balls, and the occasional “who-did-this” mystery. And when I’m not chasing them around or handing out treats, you can usually find me on the couch, watching dog movies.

There’s just something about these films. They’re not just stories about dogs, they’re stories about life. They remind us how loyal, loving, and downright hilarious our furry friends can be. Sure, not every dog movie is a winner (looking at you, Marley and Me), but the good ones? I’ll watch on repeat. They make you laugh. They make you cry. And most importantly, they make you appreciate your own puppies even more. I know they don’t like me hugging the, but I can’t help it.

These five dog movies are my go-to favorites. ( no dogs die in these movies) They’ve got a little bit of everything: epic adventures, tear jerking moments, and plenty of dog-related mischief. Whether you’re watching with your own pack of dogs or just love the idea of a good boy stealing the show, these are the films you’ll want to check out.

So grab your snacks, call your dog over (even if they’ll just sleep through it), and settle in for some serious dog-loving flicks. Here are five of the best dog movies that’ll remind you why dogs really are our best friends.

Here’s My 5 Favorite Dog Movies:

1. Bolt

This action-packed animated flick follows Bolt, a TV-star dog who thinks he’s a real superhero. When he gets lost in the real world, he learns what being a true hero is all about. It’s funny, heartfelt, and full of adventure.

2. A Dog’s Purpose

This movie is like reincarnation but with dogs. It’s a heartwarming (and tear jerking) story about a dog’s soul living through multiple lifetimes, all while trying to understand its purpose. If you’ve ever wondered if your dog really gets you, this one’s for you.



3. A Dog’s Journey

The sequel to A Dog’s Purpose takes it up a notch, with the same soul of the dog reconnecting with the humans it loves. It’s about loyalty, love, and the incredible bond between dogs and their people. If you cried in the first one, get ready for round two.



4. A Dog’s Way Home

This one’s an epic journey of a dog named Bella who gets separated from her owner and travels hundreds of miles to reunite. Along the way, she makes friends, faces challenges, and proves just how far love can take you. It’s a feel-good adventure that’ll tug at your heartstrings.

5. Dog

This road-trip comedy stars Channing Tatum and a military working dog named Lulu. It’s funny, touching, and shows how two broken souls can heal each other. Perfect for anyone who loves a good buddy comedy with a dog twist.

Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.