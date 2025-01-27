Atlanta Developer Buys Fort Myers Farmland for $19.97M, Plans Housing Development

A huge real estate deal just went down in south Fort Myers. The Residential Group snatched up 31.9 acres on Gladiolus Drive, joining two pieces of land for $19.97 million to build new homes.

Where gladiolus flowers once grew by the thousands, houses will soon pop up. It’s a big change for land that once made Fort Myers known for its flower farms.

The plans include a mix of homes, parks, schools and shops. The project hopes to handle Fort Myers’ growing population as more people move to Southwest Florida.

This deal is the latest land purchase in an area that’s gotten attention from builders and investors trying to profit from Florida’s population boom.

Nearby residents are watching nervously as construction equipment moves closer to their peaceful neighborhood. They’re concerned about wildlife and water resources, while environmental groups keep an eye on building plans.

The developer still needs to clear some hurdles before construction starts. City officials will check everything from how many houses they can build to environmental protection, making sure all rules are followed.