What A Flight To The Super Bowl Will Cost You From Fort Myers

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

We’re less than two weeks away from the Big Game and if you want to go down to New Orleans to celebrate, here’s what a flight to the Super Bowl will cost you from Fort Myers.

The Super Bowl is the biggest football game of the year, and even if your team didn’t make it, it’s still a fun celebration to end the NFL season. Everyone has their different parts of the game they enjoy the most from the actual football game to the snacks to the halftime performance or even just watching the commercials.

While most people end up watching the game from the comfort of their own home or going to a party at someone else’s home, there are those that want to be right in the middle of the action. And if you’re looking to go down to The Big Easy to be in the mix, here’s what a flight to the Super Bowl will cost you from Fort Myers.

On Sunday, February 9 the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will go head to head at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans. New Orleans is one of my favorite cities in the country and I always have a blast there. I can only imagine what it’ll be like Super Bowl weekend. And if you want to go, well, it’ll cost you. According to Business Insider, Southwest and Delta have added a lot of flights to accommodate all the people who will be traveling, but even with added flights, they don’t come cheap.

I looked at a few options out of RSW in Fort Myers with varying dates and this is what I found:

Flying out Friday and coming home Monday, the cheapest I could find was a nonstop flight on Breeze for $640. Leaving Saturday and coming home Monday the least expensive flight is on Southwest with 1 stop for $871. If you want to fly in the morning of the game and leave the next day, it’ll also run you $871 on Southwest, but that’s also with a 3 hour layover in Atlanta.

I also looked at flying out of Tampa Friday-Monday and it’s a little cheaper on Spirit for $401. And even less out of Miami with a roundtrip flight on Spirit for $303.

Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark.