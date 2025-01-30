3 New Stores Coming To Coconut Point Mall

Estero is a city that just continues to grow and there are 3 new stores coming to Coconut Point Mall.

When it comes to shopping options, we’re very lucky in Southwest Florida to have some great places to go. No matter what you might be looking for, between Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples and Estero, you can find it. One of my favorite malls is Coconut Point Mall in Estero. It was one of the first shopping centers I visited when I moved to Fort Myers after I needed a new iPhone. After visiting the Apple store, I just liked the overall look and feel of the mall, and even on days I didn’t need to do shopping, I’d find myself over there for a walk. I still do that to this day.

The mall continues to grow with new things added constantly. In 2024, Coconut Point saw the opening of Park Shores, PJK Neighborhood Chinese Restaurant, The Real Seafood Company, Verizon and Starbucks. And 3 more stores are coming in 2025.

This year will be another great year for Coconut Point Mall and shoppers alike as there are 3 new stores to look forward to.

Nordstrom Rack: Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70% off apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores.

Sea Love Candle Bar & Boutique: Opening March 9, visitors will be able to create their own custom candles and reed diffusers, inspired by the tranquility of the ocean. The store also features a curated selection of handmade candles and coastal-inspired lifestyle products.

Bonita Smoke Shop & Cigar Lounge: Bonita Smoke Shop has been in the area for over 30 years and relocating to a newer, larger location that will also feature a cigar lounge. The entire store will operate as a massive walk-in humidor, ensuring all cigars are kept at optimal freshness year-round.

To check out the full directory of what Coconut Point has to offer, click here

