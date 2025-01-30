FGCU Launches Florida’s Only PGA Golf Management Program With $100K Tech Lab

A new $100,000 Swing Lab now powers Florida Gulf Coast University’s innovative PGA Golf Management program — the first of its kind in the state. This high-tech facility aims to shape the next generation of golf industry professionals.

“Really what this room allows us to do and the students to do is to gain the knowledge necessary in the latest technology in the instructional and game space to be prepared to deliver high level and high-quality instruction, analysis,” Tara McKenna, FGCU Director of Golf Management, told NBC2 News.

The modern lab serves dual purposes – training future golf pros while helping FGCU’s competitive teams. Students spend time analyzing swing data and learning club repair techniques.

In the Swing Lab, German student Leonie Wulfers works on perfecting her form. She balances her time between pursuing pro golf and teaching goals.

“My first goal is to [be] a golf professional,” Wulfers told NBC2 News. “But I know as a backup, I want to stay in the golf business and be active. So I want to get in the teaching business a little bit more.”

FGCU’s golf season started at the Sea Best Intercollegiate this week.