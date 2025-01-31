Popular YouTube Music Channel Sugarshack Sessions Opens Music Venue in Bonita Springs

In an exciting move, Sugarshack Sessions is opening its massive 20,000-square-foot entertainment venue, Sugarshack Downtown, in Bonita Springs, Florida. Opening today (Jan. 31), this new location features an outdoor courtyard, performance stage, bar area, and retail shop.

Live music will run five nights a week, with state-of-the-art sound technology minimizing noise for nearby neighbors. In the kitchen, Chef Gus Chaves creates healthy pizzas, fresh wraps, and burgers — all made without processed oils.

What began as a simple YouTube project in 2014 has taken off. A group of friends with cameras turned their hobby into a channel with 509,000 subscribers and half a million views.

“This has been the most incredible week of our lives,” co-founder Dave Alpert told News-Press. “Words can’t even describe it. We’ve worked so hard to get to this point.”

The new venue brings good news for local job hunters — 75 positions total, with 50 full-time roles. Musicians can now split time between recording at both the original cottage and this new space during weekend stays.

They’ve filmed hundreds of acts since starting out. While reggae stars SOJA and Rebelution top their impressive roster, the 300-plus performances cover many genres.

You can find the new venue across the street from Riverside Park at the corner of Childers Street and Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs.